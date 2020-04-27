Hello, I'd like a Mercedes Benz Maybach-S Class 560 delivered home















India’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has rolled out ‘Merc from Home’, a fully digital car buying initiative that allows customers to book online and get the vehicle delivered to their doorstep.

















This first-of-its kind initiative will ease the experience of purchasing a vehicle using digital tools to facilitate the entire process including online payment of products and services. The novel coronavirus-forced lockdown has made almost all carmakers sell cars through the online medium, keeping physical interaction to the bare minimum.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here…

“The online interface will be backed by backend operations that include preparation of cars to the documentation process, which will be done with utmost care and in the most transparent manner. All outlets of Mercedes-Benz across India will be connected to the e-commerce portal to support the customers through their online shopping experience,” the Pune-based company said in a release.

All consumer offers and information such as on-road price of the vehicle will be available online. A sales concierge will remain operational from 10 am to midnight on www.shop.mercedes-benz.co.in. Once the customers have configured their car on the website, they can consult Mercedes-Benz product experts for additional technical information.

Full functionality of the platform will go online only after May 4, when the lockdown is expected to be lifted. The online set up will offer one stop solution for vehicle finance and other value added services. Protective measures during test-drives and delivery of the car will be provided.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercedes aims to provide ‘high level of customised demonstrations while maintaining minimum physical interactions’. The company is targeting to make a significant part of its sales fully online by 2025.

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Digital platforms have become an important channel to stay connected with our customers. Towards this, we are launching our ‘Merc from Home’ campaign that aims at providing a holistic, hassle-free and highly personalised car buying experience. The customers now can not only explore, select and make online payment for our products and services from the comfort of their homes, but can also get their Three Pointed Star delivered right at their doorsteps, as per their convenience.”

All the contactless car deliveries will be as per the directives set by government authorities. "Mercedes-Benz India has incorporated enhanced cleaning services in all its processes. The entire buying process is virtually completed. Customers can also opt for a service appointment that includes complimentary pick-up and drop, via the website," the company added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Mercedes-Benz India retained its market leadership for the fifth year in a row and recorded retail sales of 13,786 units in 2019. In addition to petrol and diesel offerings, Mercedes is steeping on the pedal to electrify its model range starting with the introduction of its first fully electric vehicle EQC later this year.