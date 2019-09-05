Norton confirms Commando will be made in India

Norton Motorcycles, having tied up with Kinetic’s MotoRoyale, launched two new models in India. It included the Commando Sport Mk II, which was introduced in India via the CBU route. This time around, the British motorcycle has confirmed it will be localizing the motorcycle’s manufacturing to bring down the costs.

Norton has set up a plant in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra where it will be manufacturing the motorcycle from next year. The company will import the engine and underpinnings from abroad, but the motorcycle will be assembled locally. This is expected to bring down its cost around the Rs 12 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

The motorcycle is equipped with a 961cc air-cooled parallel-twin engine. It makes 80 PS of maximum power and 90 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets a pair of 43 mm upside-down (USD) forks sourced from Ohlins, which can be adjusted for preload, compression and rebound damping. It also gets a pair of fully adjustable Ohlins twin shocks at the back. Braking duties are handled by two 320 mm discs in the front and a 240 mm disc at the back.