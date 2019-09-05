App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Norton confirms Commando will be made in India

Norton has setup a plant in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra where it will be manufacturing the motorcycle from next year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Norton Motorcycles, having tied up with Kinetic’s MotoRoyale, launched two new models in India. It included the Commando Sport Mk II, which was introduced in India via the CBU route. This time around, the British motorcycle has confirmed it will be localizing the motorcycle’s manufacturing to bring down the costs.

Norton has set up a plant in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra where it will be manufacturing the motorcycle from next year. The company will import the engine and underpinnings from abroad, but the motorcycle will be assembled locally. This is expected to bring down its cost around the Rs 12 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

The motorcycle is equipped with a 961cc air-cooled parallel-twin engine. It makes 80 PS of maximum power and 90 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets a pair of 43 mm upside-down (USD) forks sourced from Ohlins, which can be adjusted for preload, compression and rebound damping. It also gets a pair of fully adjustable Ohlins twin shocks at the back. Braking duties are handled by two 320 mm discs in the front and a 240 mm disc at the back.

Close
Norton is expected to begin the manufacturing of the motorcycle in India by next year, with market introduction expected to be towards the year-end. The price of the motorcycle is expected to reduce by Rs 6-8 lakh.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Auto #Commando Sport MK II #Norton #Technology #trends

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.