Nitin Gadkari proposes setting up of a committee of retired experts to solve auto industry issues

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has proposed the setting up of a committee comprising retired officials from the auto sector, the government and the bureaucracy to come up with solutions to critical issues the sector faces.

Addressing the 60th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Gadkari even exhorted other panellists at the convention —— Kenichi Ayukawa, MD, Maruti Suzuki, Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar and Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra — to furnish names for the formation of such a committee.

“We have one angle (of governance) from the government side and the (auto) industry has an economic angle. We need an independent, impartial and fair platform of talented, outstanding and fair people, who have experience in the sector but are retired. We can resolve many of the issues. You give me the names. Some retired people from the government, industry and bureaucracy. We can make a think tank,” said Gadkari.

SIAM, a major lobby of the auto industry, is tasked with highlighting issues faced by the auto sector to the government and proposing solutions. On several occasions, however, the lobby has fallen short in convincing the government about the proposed solutions.

No headway

Many appeals made by SIAM to the government in the last 18-36 months have cut no ice. These include seeking a cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, rollout of a vehicle-scrappage policy, opposing putting hybrids in the same tax bracket as electric vehicles, and rollback of the increase in registration fee and road tax.

Even earlier appeals on issues such as the government's decision to bypass the Bharat Stage V emission norm to jump directly to BS-VI from BS-IV, opposed by every vehicle maker, were not received positively by the government.

Again, despite SIAM claiming to have made several presentations and conducted multiple meetings with the government at various levels, the sector was left out of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by the Centre in May. This highlighted the need for a more integrated approach.

“Like we take help from retired Supreme Court or High Court judges or retired bureaucrats, we can form a committee which will act as a platform for the government and the industry to discuss issues and take advice. Since they don’t have any vested interests they can think in the interest of society, the country and the industry. It will be easier for us (government),” added Gadkari.

Author of much-needed change

Since taking charge Gadkari has pursued several issues that not only impacted automakers but citizens as well.

After several years, the Road Transport and Safety Bill, which addresses key issues such as safety and vehicle recall, was passed by both Houses of the parliament. Gadkari came to be known as its architect.

He was also instrumental in amending the Motor Vehicles Act, for imposition of hefty penalties for traffic offences.

During the same SIAM convention, Gadkari promised to roll out the vehicle scrappage incentive scheme before the end of September.