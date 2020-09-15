Nissan Z Proto to be launched on September 16; new teaser surfaces

Nissan is already set to unveil the 400z sometime within the next year, but the company is now getting ready to unveil the prototype of the Nissan 370Z’s successor.

Scheduled for September 16, Nissan has been teasing the Z Proto for some time now and the new teaser gives just a little more insight into the car.

What we do know is that the production version of the Z Proto will use the 400Z title and will be properly launched sometime in 2021.

What the new video shows us, however, is that the silhouette of the car resembles that of the 370Z. So we can expect an evolution of that design. Other small bits include a refreshed Z logo, new alloys and LED headlamps.

The video also tells us that the car will get a manual transmission. The engine that we heard could come from a twin-turbocharged V6 unit capable of churning out up to 406 PS.

While the rest is speculation, earlier teasers of the Z Proto could suggest design inspiration also being taken from some of the company’s earlier cars like the 1969 Datsun 240Z. The interiors as well should be getting a major upgrade with the use of more premium materials and updated tech.

Whether or not the Nissan 400Z comes to India will have to be seen. The 370Z was sold in India from 2010 but was subsequently discontinued in 2014.

Watch the teaser here: