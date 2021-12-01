MARKET NEWS

Nissan wholesales surge 60% to 5,605 units in November

The company said its domestic sales last month stood at 2,651 units, compared with 1,017 units in November 2020. Exports were at 2,954 units as against 2,485 units in the year-ago period.

PTI
December 01, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Automaker Nissan India on Wednesday said its total wholesales jumped around 60 per cent to 5,605 units in November compared to 3,502 units in the same month of last year.

The company said its domestic sales last month stood at 2,651 units, compared with 1,017 units in November 2020. Exports were at 2,954 units as against 2,485 units in the year-ago period.

Since launch, the all-new Magnite has received 73,000 plus bookings, the customer response for the game changer SUV has been phenomenal with 31 per cent of bookings coming from the digital ecosystem," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The company’s focus is on customer experience by providing the customers the lowest cost of ownership and have also added 18 service stations towards customer assurance, he added.

 
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Nissan
first published: Dec 1, 2021 02:58 pm

