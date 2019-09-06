Nissan updates Juke after almost a decade

Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan has updated the Juke almost a decade after its international debut. The second-generation subcompact crossover SUV was launched in the European market with a complete makeover.

The Juke has grown over the last few years and the new car is considerably larger than its predecessor. However, Nissan has carried forward its two-tier headlamp design but has toned it down to sleeked LED units with the larger headlights placed below them. The headlamps are arranged in a ‘Y’ shape and flank the V-Motion grille which has a chrome finish.

The rear sports a pair of high-placed, muscular tail lamps, while the floating roof resembles coupe style. It has a hunched silhouette which makes the SUV look bulkier and more masculine. The blacked-out cladding which surrounds the car adds finishing touches to the subcompact crossover SUV’s aesthetics.

Nissan has equipped the Juke’s interiors with a floating touchscreen, flat-bottom steering wheel, and a centre console-mounted gear lever. It also gets an optional personalization pack, which gives the car NissanConnect. It enables onboard WiFi hotspot and Google Assistant. The pack also adds a set of Bose sound system.

The Juke is powered by a 1-litre, three-cylinder DIG-T turbocharged petrol unit making 115 BHP of maximum power. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT with paddle-shifters. The car also gets three riding modes, including Eco, Standard, and Sport. The Juke is also equipped with Nissan’s latest ProPilot autonomous driving technology.