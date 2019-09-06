Nissan updates Juke after almost a decade

The Juke has grown over the last few years and the new car is considerably larger than its predecessor.
Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan has updated the Juke almost a decade after its international debut. The second-generation subcompact crossover SUV was launched in the European market with a complete makeover.
The Juke has grown over the last few years and the new car is considerably larger than its predecessor. However, Nissan has carried forward its two-tier headlamp design but has toned it down to sleeked LED units with the larger headlights placed below them. The headlamps are arranged in a ‘Y’ shape and flank the V-Motion grille which has a chrome finish.
The rear sports a pair of high-placed, muscular tail lamps, while the floating roof resembles coupe style. It has a hunched silhouette which makes the SUV look bulkier and more masculine. The blacked-out cladding which surrounds the car adds finishing touches to the subcompact crossover SUV’s aesthetics.
Nissan has equipped the Juke’s interiors with a floating touchscreen, flat-bottom steering wheel, and a centre console-mounted gear lever. It also gets an optional personalization pack, which gives the car NissanConnect. It enables onboard WiFi hotspot and Google Assistant. The pack also adds a set of Bose sound system.
The Juke is powered by a 1-litre, three-cylinder DIG-T turbocharged petrol unit making 115 BHP of maximum power. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT with paddle-shifters. The car also gets three riding modes, including Eco, Standard, and Sport. The Juke is also equipped with Nissan's latest ProPilot autonomous driving technology.The previous-generation Juke did not make it to India, and it is still unconfirmed if the new Juke will be launched in the Indian markets. The company will continue the Juke's production at Nissan's Sunderland plant in the U.K., while deliveries are expected to begin by November.