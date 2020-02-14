App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nissan unveils second teaser of upcoming compact SUV

While the first teaser gave us a general glimpse of the SUV's silhouette, the new image gives a very clear picture of the LED equipped tail lamp.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nissan has released a second teaser of the compact SUV scheduled for  alaunch in the first half of 2020. The new SUV will be the company's first 'made for India' vehicle under their "Make in India, Make for the World" project.

While the first teaser gave us a general glimpse of the SUV's silhouette, the new image gives a very clear picture of the LED equipped tail lamp. Nissan also says the car will include the latest tech as part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility. The tech is a testament to how the company envisions vehicles to be powered and driven in the future.

In terms of design, Nissan says it will build on its global models such as the Patral, X-Trail, Juke and Armada. We also know that the SUV will be based on the CMF-A architecture that underpins the Renault Triber.

Close

Mechanical details haven't been shared yet, but we can expect a 1-litre petrol engine to be mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

related news

Nissan's new compact B-SUV will go up against the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and the recently launched 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #Auto #Nissan #Technology #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.