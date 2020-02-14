Nissan unveils second teaser of upcoming compact SUV

Nissan has released a second teaser of the compact SUV scheduled for alaunch in the first half of 2020. The new SUV will be the company's first 'made for India' vehicle under their "Make in India, Make for the World" project.

While the first teaser gave us a general glimpse of the SUV's silhouette, the new image gives a very clear picture of the LED equipped tail lamp. Nissan also says the car will include the latest tech as part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility. The tech is a testament to how the company envisions vehicles to be powered and driven in the future.

In terms of design, Nissan says it will build on its global models such as the Patral, X-Trail, Juke and Armada. We also know that the SUV will be based on the CMF-A architecture that underpins the Renault Triber.

Mechanical details haven't been shared yet, but we can expect a 1-litre petrol engine to be mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Nissan's new compact B-SUV will go up against the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and the recently launched 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.