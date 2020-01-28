App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nissan to launch Maruti Vitara Brezza rivalling compact SUV; expected to get connected car tech

With the company's "Make in India, Make for the world" philosophy, Nissan will be primarily selling the new SUV in India but will also export it to other markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Laying down a roadmap to revive sales in the Indian market, Nissan is targetting the compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment with a new launch expected sometime in the first half this year.

The new SUV is expected to be a Nissan exclusive and as such will not be sharing the platform with its alliance partner, Renault. It is expected to take on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue.

The platform itself is expected to be brand new and while it is designed in Japan, there have been extensive inputs from India. The company says that the SUV has been "built for India".

With their "Make in India, Make for the world" philosophy, Nissan will sell the new SUV primarily in India and also export it to other markets.

Design-wise we can expect the SUV to take cues from the company's bigger SUVs but the interiors will be completely different. Even the powertrains are expected to be all-new and Nissan says that the SUV will feature some of the latest technology as part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility. This features a whole set of connected car tech including other safety and creature comfort technologies.

In terms of Nissan's Datsun plans, the company is not ready to give up on the brand yet and will continue to offer the cars in India. However, they could phase it out as the current range of products reach the end of their life cycles.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Auto #Nissann #Technology #trends

