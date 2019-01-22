App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nissan to launch its new SUV Kicks today - here's all you need to know

A brief overview of the Nissan Kicks' features

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nissan is set to launch its first all-new car after years, the Kicks. While it is difficult to decide whether it falls in the crossover and SUV segment, it is clearly out to battle the Hyundai Creta, who is the current segment leader in crossovers. With the Nissan Kicks slated for launch on Tuesday, here is all you need to know about it:

1.  It is a Renault Captur in disguise

The French company Renault collaborated with Nissan to make some of the sturdiest cars out there. One of them is the upcoming Nissan Kicks, which shares its B0 platform with the Renault Captur, as well as the 1.5-litre K9K dCi diesel engine as well as the 1.5-litre petrol motor, both of which make 100+ horsepower.

2.       Interior renovation

Since the Kicks is an all-new car, it gets the latest in-car tech, such as an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with mobile app connectivity, sporty leather upholstery and steering mounted audio controls, among other amenities like cruise control and ABS.

3.       Nissan Intelligent Mobility

Coming up with several segment-leading features, the Nissan Intelligent Mobility is a set of electronic aids designed to improve the safety and visibility of the driver. The most prominent of them is the 360-degree camera, which apart from being a segment-first, offers a complete view around the car, practically eliminating any blind spots.

4.       Transmission

In a bid to keep costs low, Nissan is offering the Kicks as 5-speed petrol, and 6-speed manual variants only. These transmission systems drive power to the front wheels only, and there is no option for automatic transmission or 4WD.

5.       Other features

Apart from the power-packed package that the Kicks comes with, it is also supported by other driver aids such as Hill Start Assist (HSA), which essentially holding the brake a little longer for the driver. Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) which helps the driver keep the car in control and also boasts of the best-in-class ground clearance of 21 cm.

Nissan has already begun accepting advanced bookings, and deliveries are expected to start soon after launch. The Nissan Kicks will be priced between Rs. 9-13 lakhs. (ex-showroom)
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 12:37 pm

