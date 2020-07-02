Nissan teases Magnite compact SUV ahead of July 16 unveil

Nissan has just released the teaser for their upcoming B-SUV, Magnite. The model is to be unveiled in Japan in the concept form, but reports suggest that it will be very close to production.

The Nissan Magnite is expected to be the smallest SUV in the manufacturer’s line-up globally. And the teaser, gives a fairly decent view of the front-end of the car.

The biggest takeaway is the headlights. The large sweptback design is akin to the Nissan Kicks SUV while the L-shaped DRLs and the grille look like they spent time on the Datsun before coming to the Magnite.

The silhouette also promises think body cladding all around the SUV. The strong wheel arches and off-road tyres are unique to a concept car and will most likely be toned down quite a bit before entering production.

Powering the Magnite will be an option between two engines. One is a 1-litre 3-cylinder petrol capable of producing 72 PS and 96 Nm, while the other is expected to be a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit churning out at least 95 PS of power. Gearbox options will include a five-speed manual and an AMT on the lower spec Magnite or a CVT automatic on the larger SUV.

Keep in mind that pricing details have not been spoken about yet, but considering the current competition, Nissan is expected to price the Magnite very aggressively near about the Rs 5.5 lakh mark.