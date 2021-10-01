MARKET NEWS

Nissan reports over three-fold increase in domestic sales in September

The company said its exports last month stood at 5,900 units, compared with 211 units in September 2020.

PTI
October 01, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Automaker Nissan India on Friday said its domestic wholesales rose over three fold to 2,816 units in September, up from 780 units in the same month of last year.

In the first half of the current financial year, the automaker said it has achieved domestic wholesales of 18,591 units with a growth of 459 per cent over last year.

In exports, the company has achieved sales of 18,608 units in the first half of this financial year with 159 per cent growth over last year, it added.

"Customer sentiment is very positive this festive season with a strong inflow of bookings," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The response for the company's compact SUV Magnite is robust with over 65,000 plus customer bookings, he added.

"The challenge has been on the supply side with shortages of semiconductors on which we continue to work with the supply chain partners to deliver more units of the Magnite to delight the customers,” Srivastava noted.
