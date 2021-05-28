MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Nissan Motor contributes over Rs 6.5 crore towards COVID-19 relief measures in India

Over the last few months Nissan Motor India has distributed N-95 masks, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, portable ECG machines, X-ray machines, pulse oximeters, and nasal oxygen machines in Delhi-NCR and Chennai as part of the relief equipment support with the start of the second wave of the pandemic.

PTI
May 28, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

Automaker Nissan Motor India on Thursday said it has contributed over Rs 6.5 crore towards COVID-19 relief measures in the country. The company has contributed Rs 2.2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Relief Fund, Rs 25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund, and over Rs 4.3 crore for COVID-19 relief equipment, masks, and PPE kits, among others, Nissan India said in a statement.

Commenting on the initiatives, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said, "Safety and well-being of the society, customers, partners, and employees is paramount. Towards this, multiple initiatives are being taken with the government authorities and NGOs towards ensuring the same."

Nissan Motor India said over the last few months it has distributed N-95 masks, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, portable ECG machines, X-ray machines, pulse oximeters, and nasal oxygen machines in Delhi-NCR and Chennai as part of the relief equipment support with the start of the second wave of the pandemic.

Besides, Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) in partnership with the World Community Service Centre also distributed cooked food packets to migrant workers and the needy to solve the rising hunger crisis during the lockdown period.

Stating that the health and safety of society, partners, and employees is the topmost priority of the company, RNAIPL Managing Director Biju Balendran said,"We continue to take all the necessary steps to safeguard their well-being by closely and strictly monitoring the adherence to all local government guidelines on health and safety parameters. In addition to this, are committed to meeting their needs through constant CSR outreach in our local communities, with more initiatives to come."

Close

Related stories

 
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Nissan India #Technology
first published: May 28, 2021 11:38 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.