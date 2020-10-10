Nissan Magnite to be unveiled in production spec on October 21

The Nissan Magnite concept was unveiled just a few months ago and while the launch itself is still a ways away, the production-spec model has been confirmed to make a debut on October 21.

The new car will be the latest entrant into the compact SUV segment, a segment that is already seeing a tonne of competition coming in from all sides of the auto world and it will be interesting to see what Nissan will do to stand out here.

The Magnite also got pictures of a mildly camouflaged SUV undergoing testing and from the looks of it, most of the design cues from the concept have been retained. The hood retains the sculpted design that concept follows along with the large Datsun-like octagonal grille and sharp headlamps. Off to the side, there is plenty of cladding to give the Magnite a butch stance while the rear gets a neat tail gate flanked by LED tail light units. It also gets a roof-mounted spoiler.

Powering the Magnite will be a 1-litre naturally aspirated 72 PS petrol engine as well as 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol capable of 95 PS. While the lower powered motor is expected to get an option between a manual and an AMT automatic, the turbo-petrol could get an option between a manual and CVT automatic gearbox.

On the inside, tech could be plentiful with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, auto climate control and steering mounted controls.

The Nissan Magnite enters a space which is fraught with competition and only seems to be expanding. In the compact SUV segment, its rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and many more. Pricing, at the moment, is expected to be fairly aggressive, so something in the range Rs 7-12 lakh.