Nissan Magnite priced at Rs 4.99 lakh, cheapest in compact SUV category

Taking the fight right to the doorstep of rivals Nissan Motor India launched the Nissan Magnite compact SUV at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is cheaper than any other in its category.

Though the prices are introductory and valid till December 31, 2020, the starting price is a full Rs 1.72 lakh less than the Nissan Magnite’s nearest rival Kia Sonet which is priced at Rs 6.71 lakh. The Sonet was launched only a few months ago.

The top-end variant of the Nissan Magnite has been priced at Rs 9.35 lakh. Senior Nissan India officials said the Magnite has reached showrooms and is ready for deliveries to customers.

Besides the Kia Sonet, the Nissan Magnite will compete against Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Mahindra TUV300.

The SUVs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Mahindra KUV100 sit a level below the Magnite in terms of price and vehicle size. Kia Seltos is the market leader of the segment which generates monthly volumes of 40,000-50,000 units.

Only one engine is on offer on the Nissan Magnite, which is in petrol but there is a turbo version too. Along with partner Renault, Nissan has also decided to give up diesel engines. In all, there are four primary variants of the Magnite and two engine options. Three of the ten trims offered are in automatic (CVT).

The 1.0 litre, five-speed manual, naturally aspirated version of the Nissan Magnite generates 72ps of power while the turbocharged version with a five-speed manual and automatic transmission generates a maximum power of 100ps.

The turbo manual is claimed to deliver a mileage of 20km/litre as against 18.75km/litre claimed for the naturally aspirated version. The automatic version claims to deliver 17.7km/litre. There will be four dual-tone colours on offer in addition to the four mono-tone colours.

The Magnite is the first sub-4 meter compact SUV from Nissan and the 12th product in the segment overall. Magnite’s platform is the CMF A+ which is the same as the Renault Triber. The same platform will also be used for the upcoming Renault compact SUV named Kiger.

There is an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer in the higher variants which joins the first-in-class, 7-inch thin-film-transistor instrument screen in the Nissan Magnite.

Nissan Magnite also features tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle dynamic control, cruise control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake-force distribution system, traction control, hill start assist, speed sensing door lock and central locking.

The features list includes a 360-degree camera set up, a first in the segment, which allows the occupants to get a view of the surroundings with the help of cameras.