Nissan Magnite bookings cross 50,000; registers 10% of gigs online

Nissan Magnite secures 50,000 bookings

Nissan’s foray into the compact SUV segment has met with quite some success garnering over 50,000 bookings for the Nissan Magnite.

The Nissan Magnite is by far one of the most affordable compact SUVs and four month’s since its launch, the SUV has manage to garner over 50,000 bookings, 10 percent of which have come through the online route.

Nissan says that from the total 50,000 bookings, 5,000 bookings came through the online portal while the remaining came through dealerships. Additionally, 15 percent of the bookings were made for the CVT automatic variant and 60 percent of the customers opted in for the higher XV and XY trims.

Commenting on the development, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We are extremely overwhelmed with the customer response for the big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite. The 50,000 bookings milestone is a testament of the customers’ trust of the Nissan brand and the love for the charismatic SUV with a revolutionary value proposition as part of Nissan NEXT, the transformation plan towards building a stronger presence and future.”

The Nissan Magnite gets a total of three powertrain options. Engine options include a naturally aspirated 1-litre petrol capable of producing 70 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. This is mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1-litre turbo petrol on the other hand gets an option between a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic options. Output figures on this engine stand at 97 PS and 160 Nm.

Earlier this month, Nissan also hit the 10,000-production mark and have recently considered ramping up production to meet the increased demand. The company had also hiked prices of the turbo variants, however, Nissan has confirmed that customers who booked the SUV before the hike would see no price hike while purchasing.

Prices for the Nissan Magnite start at Rs 5.99 lakh and go up to Rs 9.90 lakh, ex-showroom.