Nissan Magnite awarded 4 stars in ASEAN NCAP crash tests

The Nissan Magnite is based on the CMF-A+ platform, the same one that underpins the Renault Triber as well as the upcoming Kiger SUV.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST

Nissan’s Made-in-India SUV, the Magnite was awarded four stars in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests. This is Nissan’s smallest SUV with its mother factory located in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu.

While the official rating has been confirmed, a category-wise breakup has still not been revealed. And while the Global NCAP crash test results haven’t been shared, the four stars in the ASEAN NCAP means the Magnite will fare really well for the Global NCAP tests as well.

Both ASEAN NCAP and Global NCAP are similar in terms of the 64 km/h limit for the frontal impact tests, but there are minor differences as well. As for the Global NCAP crash tests, Autocar’s sources reveal the results should be shared in the coming months.

The Nissan Magnite is based on the CMF-A+ platform, the same one that underpins the Renault Triber as well as the upcoming Kiger SUV. The Magnite is by far, the company’s smallest SUV globally and gets a lot of safety specs as standard.

For example, the standard variant of the Magnite receives dual front airbags, seat belt pretensioners and load limit at the front, ABS, EBD as well as rear parking sensors. The higher variants go on to include ESC, traction control, brake assist, hill-start assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a 360 degree parking camera.

The Magnite gets two engine options – a naturally aspirated petrol as well as a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which also gets a CVT automatic transmission option.

The Nissan Magnite was launched at an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh. This undercuts quite a few hatchbacks on offer as well and even with January’s price hike, the Magnite should remain the most affordable compact SUV in India.
