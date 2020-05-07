App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nissan Kicks to launch with all-new turbo-petrol engine

The Nissan Kicks is a SUV that rivals the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos and while the other two cars are already on sale with the latest emission upgrades, the Kicks is slated for a launch as soon when the lockdown period ends.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nissan has just revealed more details of the 2020 Kicks. The car was due for an upgrade after the BS-VI norms kicked in last month and will be available with a new engine.

The SUV competes with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and while the other two cars are already on sale with the latest emission upgrades, the Kicks is slated for a launch as soon when the lockdown period ends.

For the upgrade to the new norms, Nissan decided to scrap the diesel engine. Instead, in addition to the 1.5-litre petrol that is already available, Nissan has also added a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol churns out 106 PS and 142 Nm of torque in its BS-VI form. The turbo-petrol on the other hand bumps up those numbers to 156 PS and 254 Nm of peak torque.

Close

The new engine, known as the HR13DDT was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo at the Renault stand. This will also be used in the upcoming Renault Duster.

related news

Nissan will be offering the Kicks SUV in four variants, with the higher spec’ed engine to do duty in the top variant.

Design-wise there are no changes expected. It will retain all of its elements from the outgoing version while on the interior some upgrades can be expected. Nissan also says that the SUV will get a first-in-class Around View Monitor as well as a remote engine. The Kicks is also slated to receive the NissanConnect connected car with smartwatch connectivity.

Prices are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

First Published on May 7, 2020 06:04 pm

tags #Auto #Nissan #Nissan Kicks #Technology

