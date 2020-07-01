App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nissan India to unveil new compact SUV on July 16

The company's first compact SUV model in the country - B-SUV - is scheduled to be introduced in the second half of 2020-21, according to Nissan India's statement.

PTI

Automaker Nissan India on Wednesday said it will unveil its upcoming compact SUV at its global headquarters in Japan on July 16.

The company's first compact SUV model in the country - B-SUV - is scheduled to be introduced in the second half of 2020-21, according to Nissan India's statement.

For the first time, the B-SUV concept will be showcased to the world on July 16, 2020, at the global headquarters, it said.

Close

Building on company's global SUV heritage and advanced technology, the new compact SUV is designed as a feature-rich premium offering with stylish design for a strong and dynamic road presence, Nissan India said.

The B-SUV is a testimony of Nissan's global SUV DNA which includes models like Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai and KICKS, it added.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #Auto #Business #compact SUV #Nissan India #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.