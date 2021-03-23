English
Specials
Nissan India to hike vehicle prices from April 1

PTI
March 23, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
 
 
Automaker Nissan India on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its entire product range from next month in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The company would hike prices across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective from April 1, 2021, the company said in a statement.

"There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan and Datsun models, the increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to its discerning Indian customers,” Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

The company did not share model-wise price increase details.

Nissan sells models like Magnite and Kicks in the country.

The automaker also sells redi-GO and GO under its Datsun brand.

On Monday, Maruti Suzuki had announced to substantially hike vehicle prices from April in order to offset an increase in raw material cost.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Nissan India #Technology
first published: Mar 23, 2021 01:32 pm

