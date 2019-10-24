Nissan explores sale of European plants amid falling sales: Report

Nissan Motor Co Ltd is considering selling two of its European plants as the Japanese carmaker faces falling sales in the region and an industry shift towards electric cars, Bloomberg reported on October 24.

The carmaker is now reaching out to potential buyers for its factories in the UK and Spain, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

"At this time, we have no plans to sell those plants in Europe," the company said in an email statement.

Nissan is likely to axe its Datsun brand, drop some unprofitable products and close a number of assembly lines worldwide, as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter.