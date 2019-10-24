App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 05:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nissan explores sale of European plants amid falling sales: Report

The carmaker is now reaching out to potential buyers for its factories in the UK and Spain, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Nissan Motor Co Ltd is considering selling two of its European plants as the Japanese carmaker faces falling sales in the region and an industry shift towards electric cars, Bloomberg reported on October 24.

The carmaker is now reaching out to potential buyers for its factories in the UK and Spain, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

"At this time, we have no plans to sell those plants in Europe," the company said in an email statement.

Close

Nissan is likely to axe its Datsun brand, drop some unprofitable products and close a number of assembly lines worldwide, as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

related news

All markets with factories except China were being looked at for possible reductions in production capacity, one of the sources told Reuters on Wednesday. However, there were no plans to close an entire plant or withdraw completely from any country, the source added.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. #Technology #World News

