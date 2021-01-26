Nissan delivers 720 Magnite SUVs to celebrate India's 72nd Republic Day

To celebrate India’s 72nd Republic Day, auto company Nissan announced it has delivered 720 Magnite SUVs to customers.

The Nissan Magnite SUV was seen as a make it or break it vehicle for the company seeing as how Nissan could not establish a decent foothold in India for a long time. In that respect, the SUV has managed to gain a fair share of fan following not only because of its looks and features but also because of its extremely aggressive price tag.

Commenting on the development, Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India said, “On the joyous celebration of India’s 72nd Republic Day, the Nissan India family commemorated this special occasion with 720-plus deliveries of the all-new Nissan Magnite, an SUV built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World.’ We thank our customers for their overwhelming response, our dealer partners for their immense support and congratulate every Indian on this special day!”

Since its launch in December 2020, Nissan has managed to garner over 35,000 bookings and over 1.5 lakh enquiries. While there is a waiting period, the company claims that it is working overtime to ensure timely delivery of the vehicle.

Alongside its delivery announcement, Nissan has also announced the ‘Happy with Nissan’ aftersales campaign for a month. This will include free 60-point vehicle checkups, 50 percent discounts on select parts and up to 20 percent discount on labour charges for customers who haven’t been able to avail services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nissan Magnite gets two engine options a 72PS 1-litre naturally aspirated engine as well as a 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol. The turbo-petrol also gets both manual and automatic transmission options. The SUV is available at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh, ex-showroom.