Nissan adds a new variant to its compact SUV Kicks

In a bid to boost sales of its compact SUV, Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan has added a base diesel variant to the Kicks. It has a price tag of Rs 9.89 lakh and comes with appealing features.

The new base variant is called the XE diesel and is Rs 1.2 lakh cheaper than the XL trim. It carries forward most of the features of the XL trim, which was the previous base model. It gets a 2-DIN infotainment system with USB, AUX-In, Bluetooth connectivity, a four-speaker sound system, a cooled glovebox, automatic climate control and NissanConnect technology pack that offers more than 50 connectivity features. It also gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as safety measures.

Nissan has also improved the XL variant, with a price increase of Rs 24,000. It now gets 17-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, roof rails, steering-mounted audio controls, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an Eco driving mode.