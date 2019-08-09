App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nissan adds a new variant to its compact SUV Kicks

The new base variant is called the XE diesel and is Rs 1.2 lakh cheaper than the XL trim.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to boost sales of its compact SUV, Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan has added a base diesel variant to the Kicks. It has a price tag of Rs 9.89 lakh and comes with appealing features.

The new base variant is called the XE diesel and is Rs 1.2 lakh cheaper than the XL trim. It carries forward most of the features of the XL trim, which was the previous base model. It gets a 2-DIN infotainment system with USB, AUX-In, Bluetooth connectivity, a four-speaker sound system, a cooled glovebox, automatic climate control and NissanConnect technology pack that offers more than 50 connectivity features. It also gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as safety measures.

Nissan has also improved the XL variant, with a price increase of Rs 24,000. It now gets 17-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, roof rails, steering-mounted audio controls, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an Eco driving mode.

Mechanically the car remains unchanged and is still offered with the 1.5-litre K9K diesel and 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine options. The diesel motor makes 110PS of maximum power and 240Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol engine pumps out 106PS and 142Nm mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Auto #Kicks #Nissan #Technology #trends

