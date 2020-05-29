App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nissan 400Z teased in product strategy video, unveil expected in 2021

Nissan is almost ready to launch the replacement to the 370Z and the teaser image has finally come too.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nissan’s sports car, the 370Z has been on sale for a long, long time now, and it is in bad need of an update. The car was briefly sold in India between 2010 and 2014.

Nissan is almost ready to launch the replacement to the 370Z, and the teaser image has finally come.

The new car was teased in a video about its future cars listed from A to Z. Nissan recently announced a massive cost-cutting strategy to be implemented as part of their Nissan Next strategy.

Close

There are no real details about the car yet as the company has been pretty tight-lipped about everything. As for design, it seems like the car will be designed very closely to the 370Z Coupe body work. But with a sharp head and distinctive tail lights, inspiration seems to come from the first Datsun 240Z.

related news

Mechanically, we can expect a 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing better performance numbers than the current 370Z. Interiors too will have to be freshened up. Expect more premium materials along with more tech features like touchscreen infotainment systems, digital dashboards and everything you see on a modern sports car today.

As for naming, the video shows nothing more than a restyled Z logo, but reports suggest that it could be called the Nissan 400Z. its first unveiling is expected to take place sometime in 2021 and hopefully, will make its way to India too.

Check out the video here:




First Published on May 29, 2020 01:08 pm

tags #Auto #Nissan #Nissan 400Z #Technology

