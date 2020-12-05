PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

NGT Junks Review Plea Alleging Falsification Of Emission Readings By Mercedes Benz

The NGT dismissed the plea saying there is no tangible material to support that there has been violation of law.

PTI
Dec 5, 2020 / 03:03 PM IST

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has junked a plea seeking review of its order dismissing a petition alleging falsification of emission readings by car manufacturer Mercedes Benz.

The NGT dismissed the plea saying there is no tangible material to support that there has been violation of law.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said that the review application is an attempt for re-hearing, which is not permissible.

"It is submitted that there was a prospectus dated May 12, 2020, on the website of the German Federal Motor Transport Authority, KBA, indicting the company which by itself was enough for taking action. We do not find any ground to revisit the order," the bench said.

The NGT on October 19 had refused to entertain the plea alleging falsification of emission readings by the company.

Close

Related stories

“We find that neither the applicant claims to be a victim nor there is any material showing the loss suffered by the applicant. Nor he has shown his representative capacity to safeguard the rights of people who may not be able to directly take the remedy. In absence of adequate particulars, we do not find it appropriate to entertain this application,” the tribunal said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Tanuj Mittal alleging falsification of emission readings by Mercedes Benz.

The plea stated that as per the prospectus issued by the company in May, the installation of cheat device in the engine and findings recorded by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority are mentioned.

On this basis, the plea sought action be taken against the management of the car manufacturing company.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #India #Mercedes-Benz #National Green Tribunal
first published: Dec 5, 2020 03:03 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.