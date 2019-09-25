Next-gen Mahindra XUV300 spotted: What has changed?

Mahindra’s upcoming XUV300 facelift was recently spotted under testing. The renewed SUV will be the first car in the Indian automobile manufacturer’s lineup to meet the BSVI emission norms.

The XUV300 is currently powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine which makes 110 PS of maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The next-gen SUV will be equipped with a brand new 1.2-litre Turbo GDi unit which makes 130 PS and 230 Nm, making it the most powerful SUV in its segment.

Mahindra will also update its 1.5-litre diesel engine to meet the BSVI emission norms. Currently, the engine makes 116 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with the option of a 6-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Mahindra recently introduced the AMT gearbox in the XUV300.

The updated XUV300 was spotted with a SsangYong Tivoli facelift, which is expected to be used as a reference point. The Tivoli was seen with a sharper front bumper, along with slightly redesigned grilles and headlamps. It also gets a restyled dashboard inside which has a prominent 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Its analogue instrument cluster has been replaced with a 10.25-inch fully digital panel.