Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Next gen Hyundai Xcent spotted: What has changed?

The compact sedan is expected to get a bigger cascading grille, redesigned projector headlamps, and LED taillights.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai is preparing to continue its launch spree with the latest-gen Xcent. The compact sedan is expected to debut in its new avatar at the 2020 Auto Expo with upgraded aesthetics and equipment.

The new Xcent is expected to get a bigger cascading grille, redesigned projector headlamps, LED taillights and a repositioned number plate at the back. It is also expected to borrow interior elements from the Grand i10 Nios such as a blacked-out dashboard, steering wheel, and turbine-like air vents. Hyundai could also update the Xcent with a floating touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity as well as the BlueLink connected car technology that made its debut in the Venue.

Mechanically, the Xcent should retain its 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options albeit with BSVI compliance. Currently, the petrol unit makes 83 PS of maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque while the diesel unit makes 75 PS and 190 Nm. Both engine options are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, though the company could offer Santro’s 5-speed AMT gearbox with the petrol engine as a cost-effective alternative.

Hyundai is expected to price the new Xcent higher than its current price range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of competition, the sedan goes up against the likes of the Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor among others.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 11:13 am

