Next-gen Hyundai Verna pictures surface online ahead of global launch

Hyundai is getting ready to unveil the next-generation Verna at the Frankfurt Motor Show, scheduled to be held between September 12 and September 22.

But images of the car have surfaced online.

The Hyundai Verna got its first upgrade back in 2017 and now along with a new fascia, the car is also expected to get a new drive train to comply with the upcoming BS-VI norms.

The new Verna gets more aggressive with a wide cascading chrome grille and larger projector headlamps that have more detailing inside. The bumper is also reworked with black plastic and grey bits that give it a little bit of a skirt effect. The rear too has been redesigned with an all new tail lamp unit that extends all the way across the width of the car and the bumper has an integrated stop lamp on it. The rear reflectors too are now vertically positioned at the end of the bumper.

In terms of power train, the sedan is expected to get new 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that are compliant with the BS-VI norms that come into effect starting April, 2020. There is a fair chance that power outputs from both engines could go down a bit while the Petrol engine will also get a 48V hybrid option. Both engines are currently available on the recently launched Kia Seltos SUV.