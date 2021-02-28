Next-gen Bajaj Pulsar spotted testing outside Pune; expect significant updates to both mechanicals and design

Representative image: Bajaj Pulsar NS160

The iconic Bajaj Pulsar is all set to get a major refresh and the test mule has already been spotted testing just outside of Pune.

According to a report in Bikewale, the new Pulsar will sport a new engine and if the spy shots reveal anything, it is that the new Pulsar will be redesigned completely to look bigger and more aggressive.

The images captured are that of a heavily camouflaged bike, but some things can be made out. The headlamp will be completely new and will, in all likelihood, be an LED unit. In fact most of the lighting elements will be powered by LEDs. The tank will be bigger with large side panels extending up to the front fork. The seat will be a split unit but will be a lot more aggressive compared to the current gen Pulsar seeing as how the pillion will most likely sit higher.

The highlight however, will be a new air cooled 250cc powertrain. The current Pulsar ranges from the 150cc to the 220cc engines. The new engine will bring a significant increase in power and torque figures. The Dominar 250 sports a liquid-cooled motor, meaning it won’t be the same engine coming to the Pulsar. A monoshock suspension will also make it to the new bike.

Of course, there isn’t any kind of confirmation on pricing yet, but expect slightly north of the Pulsar 220F’s Rs 1.25 lakh, but maybe lower than the Dominar 250’s 1.67 lakh price tag.