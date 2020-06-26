New Royal Enfield spy shots surface: Is this the Hunter or Sherpa?

It is no secret that Royal Enfield is working on new products for the Indian market, and with the current selection getting old fast, the new bikes couldn’t be here sooner.

Currently, the most talked about Royal Enfield is Meteor, a 350cc bike that will most likely replace the Thunderbird. However, spy shots of another Royal Enfield bike has also started doing the rounds.

Auto publication, Rushlane, posted two pictures of an entirely new looking Royal Enfield. Although completely camouflaged, the bike is definitely not the Meteor we are all looking forward to.

What we can see is a lot of camouflaged, temporary bodywork, but the engine being tested is definitely the same as the one on the Meteor spy shots. So, a 350cc mill is confirmed.

We can also see that the riding stance is mostly upright, the wheels look like 17-inch alloys and the instrument cluster is a single-pod unit. The exhaust, too, looks like a short beefy unit, and the suspension setup is again typically conventional. The seat is a single piece unit while the headlamp is a large round pod. The tail lamp looks like it is from the Thunderbird. You’ve even got discs at both ends, with ABS definitely on the front. This should come as no surprise given the current laws.

Now whether this is the Hunter or the Sherpa or maybe even neither of those, only time will tell. But with this, Royal Enfield seems to finally moving on to new types of bikes.