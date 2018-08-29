Delhi govt's new policy: Diesel vehicles over 15 years old will be immediately scrapped

The Delhi government, on Friday, updated the scrappage policy on private vehicles through a notification.

This notification is titled ‘Guidelines for Scrapping of Motor Vehicles in Delhi, 2018’. It states that petrol vehicles above the age limit of 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years, can now only be scrapped at yards licensed by the government.

This notification would:

Ensure that vehicle owners get a fair deal when the time comes.Ensure that yard owners conform to environmental norms and scrappage policies in a responsible manner.Guarantee a uniform rate for vehicles of various sizes.Drive significant transparency into the process.

> Help get rid of scores of abandoned vehicles lying on roadsides.

The notification also emphasises that diesel vehicles, above 15 years old, parked in public spaces or found on the road will be handed over to an authorised scrapper and proceeds would be handed over to the vehicle’s owner.

But petrol and CNG vehicles above 15 years of age, if found on the road or parked, will simply be handed back to the owner, under the promise that it stays off the road and is parked only on private property. The government will return the vehicle only once it ensures the legitimacy of this 'promise'.