New Hyundai i20 review: Does the car tick all the right boxes? 

Long before Hyundai went on a winning spree that remains unbroken to this day, long before compact SUVs and crossovers crept into the market territory fiercely guarded by sedans, there was the highly coveted ‘premium hatchback’.

It was a space almost completely dominated by the Hyundai i20. It’s precursor, the Getz, did a fine job of setting the stage for its arrival, and once it did arrive, the i20 pulled the faithful old hatchback out of the trenches of budgetary constraints, and once again, made it an aspirational product.

The years have been kind to the i20, but not to the segment it sits atop. Subsequent generations have always exemplified peak Hyundai : practical, supple and well-equipped, but Hyundai has a new roster of superstars, not to mention plenty of competitors vying for the throne the brand sits on. Which makes it much harder for the all-new i20 to shine, begging the question, does it have the chops to remain the segment leader?

THE BASICS:

The new i20 comes with three engine trims - a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel. The latter two being new additions, should give the i20 the edge it needs. While the 1.2-litre engine gets a manual or a CVT option, the top-end turbo option comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, sitting immediately below which is a clutchless manual. The diesel however, only comes with a manual.

But the powertrain forms only half of the value proposition pie that customers analyse before reaching for their cheque books. And the i20 packs some serious heat in the tech department. Pound-for-pound, it’s got the most features of any car in its class and this includes a large 10.5-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, wireless charging, connected tech, ambient lighting, air purifier – the works.

Hyundai as a brand has always prioritised safety (not counting the abysmal 2 star Global NCAP rating bagged by the i10 Nios), far more than its competitors, so it's truly commendable that there are 6 airbags in the i20. It seems to be off to a fantastic start, even before you thumb the ignition.

FACE VALUE

Although appearance has rarely determined the success of a hatchback, the new i20 departs considerably from its predecessor, and is an aggressive if not outrightly predatory looking hatch. What’s particularly great is that the i20 has its own distinct identity with its razor-sharp shoulder line, large frameless grille, tapering eyes and 16-inch alloys.

It doesn’t conform to any “family looks”, nor does it tread conservative ground when it comes to highlighting its attributes. Hyundai has gone to considerable lengths to trim the fat off the new i20, and this reflects quite clearly in the very well-defined lines of the new model. The rear is equally crease-free and clean-looking with the sharp-edged, triangular tail lamps at either end, giving the rear a very taut and athletic look.

DRIVING THE THIRD-GENERATION i20

Starting with the 1.2-litre petrol is undoubtedly an underwhelming experience. It’s 2020, and we’ve come far enough to expect a certain readiness from our car’s should the occasion present itself. Yes, there’s a noticeable increase in refinement, but straight-off-the-bat, the 82 bhp motor feels decidedly lacking in low-end torque, with the meat of the powerband being reduced to a thin sliver, which must be tirelessly sought with well-timed downshifts.

What works in its favour is the fact that the new i20 is lighter by about 100kg, thanks to the use of high-strength steel. It’s also 15% stiffer, so I was pleasantly surprised with how planted the car felt, around the bends. Hyundais of the past have always prioritised city-driving conditions and commuter comfort over sheer dynamism, but the brand has figured out a way to give the customer a bit of both, this time.

If I had to zero-in on one particular attribute that Hyundai has mastered, it’s the ride quality. It’s even more supple than before, and the same roads that have me wincing, behind the wheel of bigger, more powerful cars with low-profile tyres, had me wafting over them imperiously as the i20’s suspension casually devoured them like a midnight snack.

Another thing that comes as a complete surprise is the precision of the steering. The absence of steering feedback from a family car like the i20 was one of those attributes we’d come to live with, which is why the new, tactile unit has you pleasantly surprised. It’s like discovering that your pet dog can operate the elevator.

The 6-speed manual gearbox is a peach, with a light clutch, smooth transitions, that make driving in the city much easier, considering you’re actively operating it, even while overtaking.

The 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol, is a different matter. In fact, upon acceleration, it feels like a different car. The DCT is a smooth unit, but there’s noticeable transmission and turbo lag, which introduces power at around 3500rpm. I reckon the IMT (intelligent manual transmission) will be more fun, in this regard, if it’s outright performance that you’re looking for.

Once you hit the sweet spot, the turbo-petrol, coupled with the vastly improved driving dynamics, make the i20 an absolute hoot to drive, as it soars past luke-warm temperature, aiming at hot hatch territory.

TECH TALK

This is where the i20 excels. Its top trim has stuff its competition is yet to consider. The 10.5-inch dashboard doesn’t feel imposingly large. It blends in fairly well, with the overall interior design. Ergonomically, it’s hard to find faults with the interiors, even the wireless charging tray has a little cavity so the phone doesn’t slide around.

It’s hard to evaluate the efficacy of the air purifier system in the car, but Hyundai claims it goes a long way in keeping your lungs secure, and for now, that’ll suffice.

What really helps is the fact that the i20 has a hill-hold assist feature, this works brilliantly in traffic, when the car is on an incline. There’s a rear-view camera that can be activated with the press of a button, offering a very clear view.

Hyundai has also taken into consideration the fact that “every car in India, is a family car” and created more room at the back, making the i20 more wholesome as a package than it’s ever been. The brand could’ve also gone without adding Bose speakers and subwoofers as optional, but there’s a reason the brand remains impervious to economic forces and continues to sell more cars with each passing year, and I reckon this is it.

VERDICT

If it’s a high-performing, comfortable and practical hatchback you want, the turbo-petrol option is the one for you. The 6-speed iMT version gives you a more engaging driving experience while being the more economic option, because at Rs 11.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the top-end DCT, turbo-petrol is a pricey proposition.

However, with prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) the new, third-gen i20 is primed to return to its role as the country’s automotive sweetheart. It’s got the kit, the looks, and now, it’s even got the power.

Parth Charan is a Mumbai-based writer who has written extensively on cars for over seven years.