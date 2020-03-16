New Hyundai Creta launched in India | Price, features, variants and other details you should know

The Creta is about Rs 10,000 more expensive than the Kia Seltos. Both the models are nearly identical in shape. The Seltos clocks an average of 14,000-15,000 units a month and is the largest selling SUV in India. The SUV market in India has grown from 3.56 lakh units in 2014 to 7.35 lakh units in 2019. (Image: Hyundai)