New Hyundai Creta launched in India | Price, features, variants and other details you should know

Check out all the details of the new Hyundai Creta and where does the Kia Seltos stands in competition. Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/11 Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) launched the new Creta on March 16 at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). HMIL offered the new SUV with BS-VI compliant three engine options – 1.5 litre petrol, 1.4 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel with price starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, Rs 16.16 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh respectively. (Image: Hyundai) 2/11 Built at a cost of more than Rs 1,000 crore the new Creta has received close to 14,000 bookings even before its launch. About 50 percent of the bookings were for the diesel-powered variant. (Image: Hyundai) 3/11 The 1.5 litre petrol belts out peak power of 115 ps and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.8kmpl. The 1.5 litre diesel generates 115 ps of peak power and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.4 kmpl for manual and 18.5 kmpl for the automatic. The 1.4 litre GDI generates peak power of 140 ps and delivers a fuel economy of 16.8 kmpl. (Image: Hyundai) 4/11 The Creta features a trio beam LED headlamps, voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 26.03 cm HD Infotainment, drive mode select, traction control modes, 8-speaker Bose sound system, paddle shifters, electric parking brake with auto hold. (Image: Hyundai) 5/11 There will be 14 variants offered on the Creta by Hyundai across five variants of manual and automatic drive options and 10 colour options. The 1.4 litre turbo petrol is offered only in automatic drive. (Image: Hyundai) 6/11 The ‘Blue Link’ with over 50 features & ‘Hello Blue Link’ – wake-up word for voice activated in-car control is offered on the Creta. Occupants can control features such as sunroof open/close, seat ventilation control, climate control, fan speed control, wind direction and air-intake type control, along with in-vehicle assistance like dial by number. (Image: Hyundai) 7/11 In terms of safety the Creta has six airbags in the top variant, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control, rear disc brakes, rear camera with steering adaptive parking guidelines, burglar alarm, dual airbags is standard, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. (Image: Hyundai) 8/11 In terms of safety, the Creta has six airbags in the top variant, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control, rear disc brakes, rear camera with steering adaptive parking guidelines, burglar alarm, dual airbags is standard, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. (Image: Hyundai) 9/11 The front suspension is mounted with McPherson strut with coil spring. The rear suspension uses coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring, featuring upright shock absorbers. (Image: Hyundai) 10/11 First launched in July 2015 the Creta has seen total sales of 4.67 lakh till date and is one of the most successful models of Hyundai with no competition from car market leader Maruti Suzuki. Kia Motors posed the strongest competition to the Creta with the Seltos. (Image: Hyundai) 11/11 The Creta is about Rs 10,000 more expensive than the Kia Seltos. Both the models are nearly identical in shape. The Seltos clocks an average of 14,000-15,000 units a month and is the largest selling SUV in India. The SUV market in India has grown from 3.56 lakh units in 2014 to 7.35 lakh units in 2019. (Image: Hyundai) First Published on Mar 16, 2020 07:35 pm