New car, bike launches fail to light up showrooms

The launch of nearly half a dozen new car and two-wheeler models in the year so far has failed to excite Indian customers. Strong competition, high fuel prices, increased interest and insurance rates and a pan-India deficit of 9 percent in monsoon have dampened the enthusiasm for new launches.

Retail demand has also been hit by the requirement for upfront payment of insurance premium for two years in the case of cars and five years for two-wheelers.

September is the third month in a row when the passenger vehicle (PV) sales growth slipped into the negative. Two of the top four PV players – Hyundai and Mahindra posted a drop in volumes. Tata Motors was the only company to post a strong single-digit growth during September.

Yaris, Toyota’s answer to Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz launched in April has seen disappointing numbers so far. Sales of the Yaris sedan slumped to just 595 units last month, a dip of 80 percent compared to a peak of 2,843 units in May. The Ciaz in comparison clocks around 6,000-7,000 units a month.

The Toyota sedan volumes continued to drop since its launch even as the City and Ciaz reported flat sales growth during the same period. While the company did not provide sales targets for the Yaris at the time of launch it said the initial production volume will be in the 2,500-3,000 range.

The other big launch was of the TVS Apache RR 310. The most expensive production bike ever built has seen dispiriting volumes since launch. The performance bike hit a new monthly low in August with sales down to just 343 units, nearly three times lower than the peak of 1,000 units.

On the other hand, Bajaj Dominar, a bigger bike but priced lower than the TVS Apache RR 310, clocked an average of 1,600 units a month.

TVS Motor Company had given an annual sales guidance of 10,000 units or 833 units a month, in the first year of launch. Average monthly sales for Apache RR 310 have been only around 400 units. TVS has to now ramp up sales by over four times to meet the target with minimum sales of 1,700 units a month in the remaining four months.

Likewise, other new models launched during the year such as Ford Freestyle, Suzuki Burgman Street and Hero Xtreme 200R also fared poorly in volumes. Both Toyota Kirloskar and Hero Motocorp stepped up their advertising campaign for the two models.

Outlier

Honda’s compact sedan Amaze is the only outlier among the new models. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire-challenger became the fastest selling Honda ever in India clocking volumes of 30,000 in just three months.