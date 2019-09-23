App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Benelli TNT 600i sketches leaked: What has changed?

The motorcycle was seen in two different design languages, though both share a certain amount of similarities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli is gearing up to launch the next-gen TNT 600i. While an official launch date hasn’t been announced, the bike’s design sketches were recently leaked which reveal interesting updates of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was seen in two different design languages that carry many similarities. Both are angular and edgy in design, but one gets split seats, a dual headlamp design, turn indicators which are integrated into the fuel tank and a slightly more angled radiator. The other design gets a different rear subframe, along with a conventional single-seat unit.

The motorcycle is expected to be equipped with a BSVI-compliant version of its 600CC, inline-four engine. Currently, the motor makes 86.24PS of maximum power and 54.6Nm of peak torque. However, it can be expected that the new motorcycle will make slightly less power due to the BSVI norms.

Benelli has not made any official announcement about the launch of the updated motorcycle in Indian markets. However, considering that the company is on a launching spree in India, it can be expected that the renewed motorcycle will make its international debut by 2020, which could be followed by a launch soon.

Considering the updates, it can be expected that Benelli will price the new-gen TNT 600i over its current price tag of Rs 6.2 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #Auto #Benelli #Technology #TNT 600i #trends

