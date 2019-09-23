New Benelli TNT 600i sketches leaked: What has changed?

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli is gearing up to launch the next-gen TNT 600i. While an official launch date hasn’t been announced, the bike’s design sketches were recently leaked which reveal interesting updates of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was seen in two different design languages that carry many similarities. Both are angular and edgy in design, but one gets split seats, a dual headlamp design, turn indicators which are integrated into the fuel tank and a slightly more angled radiator. The other design gets a different rear subframe, along with a conventional single-seat unit.

The motorcycle is expected to be equipped with a BSVI-compliant version of its 600CC, inline-four engine. Currently, the motor makes 86.24PS of maximum power and 54.6Nm of peak torque. However, it can be expected that the new motorcycle will make slightly less power due to the BSVI norms.

Benelli has not made any official announcement about the launch of the updated motorcycle in Indian markets. However, considering that the company is on a launching spree in India, it can be expected that the renewed motorcycle will make its international debut by 2020, which could be followed by a launch soon.