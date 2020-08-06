172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|mv-agusta-unveils-2020-brutale-800-rr-scs-and-dragster-800-rr-scs-5655351.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MV Agusta unveils 2020 Brutale 800 RR SCS and Dragster 800 RR SCS

Everything else however, remains the same. There are no design changes to speak about either and the bikes remain identical, even mechanically, to the RR variants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Joining the ranks of the MV Agusta Tourismo Veloce 800 RC SCS, are new Brutale 800 RR and the Dragster RR which get the new SCS technology.

SCS is short for smart clutch system and essentially eliminates the need for a clutch lever. While all the conventional components are still present, the SCS automatically disengages the clutch when the bike comes to stop and engages it again when the throttle is opened.

The Brutale and Dragster are both powered by a 798cc inline-triple engine that churns out 140 PS pf power and 87 Nm of torque. Despite the addition of the SCS, there has been no weight gain for either of the bikes and without the necessity of the clutch, both bikes are also quicker off the line.

Earlier this year, MV Agusta ended ties with MotoRoyale Kinetic and is currently looking for a partner in the Indian market. The Brutale 800 RR and Dragster 800 RR were sold in our market and the new SCS versions should also make it to the Indian market when the firm returns. However, the new bikes will be sold at a considerable premium. In Europe, the bikes demand 1,000 euros more than what the RR variants are priced at – 15,990 euros for the Brutale 800 RR and 18,490 euros for the Dragster 800 RR.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #Auto #MV Agusta #MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR #MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR #Technology

