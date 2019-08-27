MV Agusta confirms Turismo Veloce 800 launch in India

Kinetic-owned Motoroyale is gearing up for the launch of its first offering in the sport-tourer segment in India, the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800. The Italian superbike manufacturer will be launching the motorcycle on August 29, along with inaugurating a new dealership in Navi Mumbai.

MV Agusta has equipped the Turismo Veloce 800 with a 798cc, 3-cylinder engine which makes 111 PS of maximum power and 80 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a quickshifter offered as standard. The engine’s counter-rotating crankshaft makes the Turismo Veloce more agile and nimble. The rider is also aided by four electronic riding modes and an 8-level traction control system.

The Turismo Veloce 800 is built around a steel trellis frame and is held up by Marzocchi USD forks in the front and a Sachs monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by two 320 mm discs in the front and a single 220 mm disc at the back. The 17-inch alloys get a 120-section tire in the front and 190-section tire at the back.