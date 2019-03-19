MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America: Only 5 units of this bike will be sold in India

Italian superbike manufacturer Meccanica Verghera Agusta, better known as MV Agusta, has announced a limited edition of their naked roadster, the Brutale 800 RR. Along with the suffix "America", the motorcycle also sports the nation’s iconic red, white and blue colours.

However, what makes the motorcycle rarer for us is the fact that MV Agusta has allotted only five pieces for India. Bringing the bike in the country will be MotoRoyale, who is the official retailer of MV Agusta in India. Sticking to the moniker, the Brutale 800 RR sports red seats and a blue fuel tank. It also gets white accents along the edges, which completes its American attire.

Apart from the livery though, the bike is mechanically identical to the standard Brutale 800 RR. Built around the same steel trellis frame, it is powered by the 798CC inline three-cylinder engine which makes 142PS of peak power and 87Nm of peak torque. All this power pushes around a dry weight of just 175 kg, making it one of the lightest and fastest naked motorcycles in the market.

The bike is held up on Marzocchi USDs in the front, while a fully adjustable Sachs unit supports the single-sided swingarm. The bike stops on two 320mm discs in the front and a single 220mm disc in the rear. It also gets MV Agusta’s signature Rear Lift Mitigation (RLM) that keeps the rear wheel stable under heavy braking.

Considering that the standard Brutale 800 RR carries a hefty price tag of Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it is safe to assume that the limited-edition variant will see a price rise, possibly hitting the Rs 20-lakh mark.

