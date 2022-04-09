Mumbai's kaali-peeli taxis make a comeback on Uber

Uber India is resuming its experiment to incorporate Mumbai's kaali-peeli (black-and-yellow) taxis on its platform. The corporation had started a test project in the city but was forced to scale it back after the coronavirus pandemic hit. This time, it already has 5,000 registered local taxi drivers, but only around a fifth of them are active on the site, Business Standard reported.

The decision to continue the experiment comes as Uber works to draw city taxi services into its fold as part of a larger campaign to turn enemies into friends by allowing regular taxi drivers to augment their income by using the Uber app and earning money during off-peak hours.

Approximately 30,000 kaali-peeli cabs are estimated to exist in Mumbai, according to industry estimates. The company's goal is to attract more of these drivers to use the platform, the publication reported.

Package delivery, intra-city public transportation, inter-city public transportation, and rentals are among the services it already provides.

In India, taxi drivers have been unhappy with the emergence of ride-sharing and many unions over the years have gone on strike to protest against the loss of income. Protests against ride-sharing players have taken place in several cities across the world including London, Paris and Rome.