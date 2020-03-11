Much-awaited Bajaj Dominar 250 launched in India at Rs 1.6 lakh

Check out the features and price details of the Bajaj Dominar 250. Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/7 Bajaj Auto launched Dominar 250 on March 11, 2020 Dominar 250 is priced at Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) or nearly 16 percent less than its bigger sibling Dominar 400 which is priced at Rs 1.9 lakh, competing against 10 models in the market. (Image: Bajaj Auto) 2/7 The Dominar 250 competes against the Honda CBR 250, KTM Duke 250, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, Yamaha Faxer 25, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Benelli Leoncino 250 and Hyosung GT 250R (Image: Bajaj Auto) 3/7 The Dominar 250 is powered by a liquid-cooled 248.8cc DOHC engine, delivering 27 PS of peak power and 23.5 Nm of torque. Bajaj claims that the bike can do 0-100 kmph in 10.5 seconds (Image: Bajaj Auto) 4/7 The BS 6 compliant Dominar 250 is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in dual channel ABS variant with Canyon Red and Vine Black colour options. It also gets twin barrel exhaust for with a claimed heavy bass (Image: Bajaj Auto) 5/7 The dimensions of the Dominar 250 is identical to the Dominar 400. The length, width, height, ground clearance and fuel tank capacity details are similar. The Dominar 250 is however 4 kgs lighter than the bigger sibling (Image: Bajaj Auto) 6/7 The front suspension gets telescopic, 37mm USD fork, 135mm travel while the rear gets a multi-step adjustable mono shock with nitrox having a wheel stroke of 110mm (Image: Bajaj Auto) 7/7 There is a 300mm dia disc in the front and a 230mm dia disc in the rear. Both brakes get antilock braking system (ABS). The Dominar 400 will continue to be sold as before (Image: Bajaj Auto) First Published on Mar 11, 2020 03:00 pm