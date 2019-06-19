App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moving on from diesel engines, Renault to focus on petrol and electric

Renault is the second car company to make such an announcement following the lead taken by Maruti Suzuki.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
 
 
French carmaker Renault, which unveiled the Triber multi-seater on June 19, has said that it will also give up diesel engines when India moves to Bharat Stage VI emission norms next year.

Renault is the second car company to make such an announcement following the lead taken by car market leader Maruti Suzuki which said that it will stop manufacturing small diesel cars post the implementation of BS-VI from April 1, 2020.

"Diesel is naturally decreasing in terms of proportion and it is massive. Today there is a clear regulatory approach that diesel is not welcome. Triber has no diesel engine option and I believe Renault will also have no diesel engines in its line-up," said Thierry Bollore, CEO, Groupe Renault.

In April this year, Maruti Suzuki surprised the market stating that it will not offer hatchbacks with diesel options from 2020 as high costs of producing them will render them unsuitable. A number of models offered by Maruti such as Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Brezza are powered by diesel engines.

"This is the strategy that we are going to follow across the portfolio," Bollore said when asked if Renault would follow Maruti in completely giving up on diesel cars. Renault offers diesel engines in the Duster, Lodgy and Captur. The Kwid remains petrol-only model.

Rivals, however, have a different strategy. Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) have decided to continue with diesel engines even going into BS-VI. M&M, with a heavy diesel portfolio, is looking to beat the price expectation of the market which a per Maruti Suzuki will climb to Rs 2.5 lakh more under BS-VI than the current premium of Rs 1 lakh.

Renault is also looking to introduce electric vehicles in India which intends to make fully within the country to keep cost of acquisition the lowest possible. Over the next three years, an electric vehicle will be part of Renault's new portfolio for India where it is trying to double sales volume to 2,00,000 units annually.

The Indian government is said to have stepped on the gas for promoting sales of only electric vehicles. Despite issues such as inadequate charging stations as well as non-existent eco-system for manufacturing electric vehicles the government is pushing strongly for electric mobility.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

