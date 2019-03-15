App
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 08:40 AM IST

Motown flashback: Only 4 units of this Bugatti model have ever been produced

Developed in 1936, the Atlantic was Jean Bugatti’s attempt to modernize his father’s company.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic | Source: Wikimedia Commons
Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic | Source: Wikimedia Commons
Bugatti Atlantic was a grand tourer produced by French car manufacturer Bugatti from 1934 to 1940. It belongs to a line of GTs called Type 57 and one of the personal designs of Jean Bugatti, who was the son of the founder Ettore Bugatti.

Developed in 1936, the Atlantic was Jean Bugatti’s attempt to modernize his father’s company. Deviating from the usual trend of building multiple models, he decided on developing one car and offering it in different body styles. Thus, the Bugatti Type 57 was born.

The car was powered by a 3.3-litre, inline eight-cylinder engine, which made 135BHP and could speed past at 153 kmph. It was also a rather wide car, with a wheelbase of 3302 mm and weighed 950 kg.

The Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic was better known as one of the rarest and most expensive cars in the world. For that model, only four were produced out of which one has been lost to time.

As an ode to this engineering marvel of Bugatti, the company is working on reviving the Type 57. However, it will not be a restored Atlantic, but an entirely new design based on the original. As per hints from Bugatti’s Twitter account, it seems that the modern iteration will maintain the curves, lines and rivets like the original, but will have its modern touch to it. It could be safe to expect that the car will be a front-engine, rear wheel drive car like the others. Whether Bugatti shares the Chiron’s mighty 8-litre W16 engine with the Atlantic will have to be seen.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 08:40 am

