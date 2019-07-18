Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill: What are the proposed changes that motorists should know

Here are some of the major changes proposed in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill that may affect motorists the most. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari tabled the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Lok Sabha on July 15. Here are some of the major changes proposed in the Bill that may affect motorists. (Image: PTI) 2/8 The fine for rash driving will be increased to Rs 5,000, up from Rs 1,000, and the minimum fine for drunk driving will also be increased to Rs 10,000, up from Rs 2,000. (Image: Pixabay) 3/8 An Aadhaar card would become mandatory to procure a driving licence or vehicle registration. 4/8 Citizens who help a person injured in an accident won't be liable to face any civil or criminal action for any injury to or death of an accident victim caused due to their negligence in providing assistance to the victim. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 The fine for not wearing a seatbelt or helmet will be increased to Rs 1,000 from Rs 100 (Image: PTI) 6/8 The cap on liabilities on third party insurance will be removed completely. Earlier the compensation was capped at Rs 10 lakh for death and Rs 5 lakh for injuries. 7/8 The bill defines taxi aggregators as an intermediary between customers and the drivers. Theses aggregators will also be required to get a license from states that they are operating in. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/8 The compensation for hit-and-run cases will be increased to Rs 2 lakh in the case of a death and Rs 50,000 over injuries. The government also plans to make treatment during the golden hour cashless. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 18, 2019 12:54 pm