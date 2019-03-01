M&M's total February sales rise 10%, tractor sales slide

Mahindra and Mahindra's total sales for February rose 10 percent from the same month last year.

The company sold a total of 56,005 units in February 2019, as against 51,127 units in February 2018.

M&M reported total domestic sales of 52,915 units for February, up 9 percent YoY.

Total exports during the month rose 16 percent to 3,090 units.

Sale of commercial vehicles in February rose marginally by 1 percent to 21,154 units.

Sales in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) segment fell 17 percent to 686 units, as against 828 units in February 2018.

The company's total tractor sales in February 2019 fell 8 percent to 18,978 units.

M&M reported tractor exports of 873 units for the month, a decline of 28 percent from the same period last year.