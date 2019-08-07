 M&M to launch 6 electric vehicles by 2021

SUV-specialist Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will launch at least half a dozen new electric vehicles in India over the next three years, a senior company official said on August 7.

These will range from compact sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to sedans to a mini truck and an all-new ground up electric vehicle, which will be a first by the company after the takeover of Reva Electric.

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M, said the automaker will have four products in the electric four-wheeler category and an electric platform. "We will have electric products in the Supro, Jeeto categories with two products each. We are also investing on capacity for all of this at Chakan (Pune), where we will produce the motor and battery. The only thing we will import is battery cells,” he stated.

The electric version of the KUV100 will be first of the block with its launch scheduled by December-end. This compact SUV was earlier scheduled for launch in Q1 FY20. Mahindra hopes to price the vehicle under Rs 10 lakh.

The next electric model would be the ‘Mahindra version’ of Ford Aspire which will be launched in 2020-21. This model is being developed by M&M using Ford’s Aspire sedan.

Thereafter, an electric SUV codename S210 will debut with a likely launch scheduled also in the same year. This model will likely be based on the MESMA platform showcased by the company at last year's Auto Expo. In this modular architecture, the lithium-ion battery pack is strapped to the floor. The effective driving range of this platform can be more than 390km on a full charge.

The biggest launch by M&M will be its first ground-up model, which as per Goenka is two-to-three years away from launch. Till date, the company has mostly relied on electrifying its existing portfolio, but the new model is being developed specifically for electric powertrains.

While M&M has avoided the electric bus segment, which is dominated by Tata Motors and Olectra (formerly Goldstone), the company is keen on bring in models for the mini truck segment. There will be at least two electric mini truck models on the lines of the Mahindra Supro and Jeeto.

M&M’s announcement comes a few days after rival Tata Motors announced its aggressive plans of launching at least four new electric vehicles over the next 12-18 months. These will be the electric Nexon, electric Altroz, new electric Tigor and one more vehicle.

At present, M&M only has the eVerito on offer in the four-wheeler electric car space. It had to withdraw the e20, the compact electric hatchback, some months back.