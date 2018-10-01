App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M September sales up 2% on year as demand for CVs rises

Passenger vehicle sales dipped sharply by 16 percent to 21,411 units during September as against 25,414 units sold in the same month last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Utility vehicle specialist Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported 2 percent rise in sales in September to 55,022 units. The increase in sales was led by rising demand for commercial vehicles.

The company had sold 53,752 units during the same month last year.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales dropped by 16 percent to 21,411 units during September, against 25,414 units sold in September 2017. The drop is attributed to rising fuel prices and increasing interest rates.

This is the second time in this financial year that M&M's PV sales have slid into the negative.

M&M sells models such as Scorpio, XUV500, TUV300, Bolero in the PV space.

Last month, M&M started sales of its multi-utility vehicle, Marazzo. The company is the second largest player in the utility vehicle segment behind Maruti Suzuki.

Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M, said, “The month of September has been muted for passenger vehicles due to factors such as low consumer buying sentiment, high fuel prices and the effects of monsoon in many parts of the country. We remain hopeful that the upcoming festive season will augur well for us as well as the automotive industry”.

Mahindra branded commercial vehicles such as three-wheelers, mini trucks, buses and heavy trucks rose 19 percent to 22,917 units in September from 24,109 units clocked in the same month last year.

Exports grew by 17 percent to 3,754 units as against 3,207 units in September 2017.

M&M is the second largest player in the commercial vehicle category behind Tata Motors.
