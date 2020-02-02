M&M sales dip 6% to 52,546 units in January

In the domestic market, sales were down 3% at 50,785 units last month compared to 52,500 units in January 2018. Exports dropped by 45% to 1,761 units as against 3,222 units in the year-ago month.
Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday reported a 6% decline in total sales at 52,546 units in January. The company had sold 55,722 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.
In the domestic market, sales were down 3% at 50,785 units last month compared to 52,500 units in January 2018. Exports dropped by 45% to 1,761 units as against 3,222 units in the year-ago month.
In the passenger vehicles segment -- which includes utility vehicles (UVs), cars and vans -- it sold 19,797 vehicles in January this year, against 23,872 vehicles in the same month last year. In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 22,851 vehicles as against 22,625 units in the year-ago month.
"Our performance in January has been relatively muted as part of our strategy to start ramping down BS-IV manufactured vehicles and move to BS-VI emission norms," said M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Veejay Ram Nakra said.The company has also started rolling out its first batch of BS-VI vehicles with the XUV300, which has been very well received by the consumers, he added.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.