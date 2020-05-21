App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M may sell its stake in JV with Sanyo Special, Mitsui: Report

M&M had originally held a 51 percent stake in MSSSPL, but in 2018 it sold 22 percent to Sanyo.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is considering exiting its speciality steel joint venture (JV) with Sanyo Special Steel Co and Mitsui Corp.

M&M may sell its 29 percent stake in Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel (MSSSPL), and is planing to raise Rs 250-300 crore, as per a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

M&M declined to respond as per the report. Sanyo and Mitsui have not yet responded to requests for comment.

related news

M&M had originally held a 51 percent stake in MSSSPL, but in 2018 it sold 22 percent to Sanyo. Following this transaction, MSSSPL ceased to be a subsidiary of M&M, and Sanyo's stake rose to 51 percent.

Mitsui owns 20 percent of MSSSPL.

In FY19, MSSSPL recorded revenues of Rs 118 crore.

"We think during distress, auto sector volumes may continue to disappoint in the short term," Nomura analysts Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera said in a note, as quoted by the publication.

"We believe more action is likely to be taken to reduce capex and investments, which will be taken positively by the market. However, we think lockdowns may be lifted earlier in the rural areas, which should benefit M&M." the analysts added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #Mahindra and Mahindra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Domestic flights resume from May 25 | Fliers won't get a boarding pass if they don't officially declare these things

Domestic flights resume from May 25 | Fliers won't get a boarding pass if they don't officially declare these things

Domestic flights resume from May 25: Ministry of Civil Aviation issues SOP for airports

Domestic flights resume from May 25: Ministry of Civil Aviation issues SOP for airports

Tirupati laddus to soon be sold at half the price in four south Indian states

Tirupati laddus to soon be sold at half the price in four south Indian states

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.