M&M may sell its stake in JV with Sanyo Special, Mitsui: Report

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is considering exiting its speciality steel joint venture (JV) with Sanyo Special Steel Co and Mitsui Corp.

M&M may sell its 29 percent stake in Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel (MSSSPL), and is planing to raise Rs 250-300 crore, as per a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

M&M declined to respond as per the report. Sanyo and Mitsui have not yet responded to requests for comment.

M&M had originally held a 51 percent stake in MSSSPL, but in 2018 it sold 22 percent to Sanyo. Following this transaction, MSSSPL ceased to be a subsidiary of M&M, and Sanyo's stake rose to 51 percent.

Mitsui owns 20 percent of MSSSPL.

In FY19, MSSSPL recorded revenues of Rs 118 crore.

"We think during distress, auto sector volumes may continue to disappoint in the short term," Nomura analysts Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera said in a note, as quoted by the publication.

"We believe more action is likely to be taken to reduce capex and investments, which will be taken positively by the market. However, we think lockdowns may be lifted earlier in the rural areas, which should benefit M&M." the analysts added.



