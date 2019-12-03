App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

M&M launches BS-VI compliant XUV300

Mahindra is proactively transitioning its mobility portfolio to BS-VI emission standards in a phased manner, well ahead of the statutory timeline of April 1, 2020, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on December 3 launched its first BS-VI compliant vehicle in the form of its compact SUV, XUV300 with price ranging from Rs 8.30 lakh to Rs 11.84 lakh. The BS-VI version of the XUV300 will be available on all its 1.2 litre turbo petrol offerings, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

Mahindra is proactively transitioning its mobility portfolio to BS-VI emission standards in a phased manner, well ahead of the statutory timeline of April 1, 2020, it added.

Commenting on the launch, M&M President, Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said, "It is a milestone in our BS-VI transition journey. Despite tight timelines, we along with our suppliers, have met the challenging requirements of these tighter emission norms, much ahead of the stipulated timeline."

Close
He further said, "We will progressively upgrade our entire range with cleaner emissions technology.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd #Technology

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.