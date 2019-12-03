M&M launches BS-VI compliant XUV300

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on December 3 launched its first BS-VI compliant vehicle in the form of its compact SUV, XUV300 with price ranging from Rs 8.30 lakh to Rs 11.84 lakh. The BS-VI version of the XUV300 will be available on all its 1.2 litre turbo petrol offerings, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

Mahindra is proactively transitioning its mobility portfolio to BS-VI emission standards in a phased manner, well ahead of the statutory timeline of April 1, 2020, it added.

Commenting on the launch, M&M President, Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said, "It is a milestone in our BS-VI transition journey. Despite tight timelines, we along with our suppliers, have met the challenging requirements of these tighter emission norms, much ahead of the stipulated timeline."