Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mitsubishi launches Outlander automatic in India at Rs 31.95 lakh

This is the fourth generation Outlander. The Outlander was first launched in 2001 by Mitsubishi and has been on sale ever since

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Japanese automotive brand Mitsubishi on Monday launched the new-generation Outlander with automatic transmission at Rs 31.95 lakh, ex-showroom, Mumbai.

The Outlander competes with Toyota's Fortuner, Volkswagen's Tiguan and Honda's CR-V. It is powered by a 2.4 litre petrol engine that churns out a peak power of 167 PS.

This is the fourth generation Outlander. The Outlander was first launched in 2001 by Mitsubishi and has been on sale ever since.

Even the fourth generation variant has been on sale since 2015 in other markets, but has come to India only now. The automaker could consider a diesel engine for the SUV for future variants.

The Outlander gets an advanced CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifter. It also gets new auto light control LED headlight, dual zone AC air filters, electric parking break, power tilt and sliding sunroof, rain sensing wipers, and a keyless operation system.

In terms of creature comforts, the new generation SUV gets a 7 inch 2 Din system, 710W 8-channel high power amplifier with 6 speaker and woofer with shark fin antenna, and a rear camera.

Globally, Mitsubishi is now part of the Renault-Nissan alliance. The three companies are joining forces in areas of product and technology development.

"The new engine provides the superior performance, capability and refinement customers in this premium SUV segment expect," said Uttam Bose, Managing Director, Hindustan Motors Finance Corporation.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 02:12 pm

#Auto #Business #Technology

