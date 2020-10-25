Misuse of hazard warning lights to attract fine of up to Rs 300 in Shillong

Hazard lights being misused is not news. However, now the traffic police in Shillong, Meghalaya have decided to start fining drivers for it.

According to Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the misuse of hazard lights is a punishable act and can attract fines of up to Rs 300.

Drivers in Shillong have been known to use hazard lights to indicate driving straight at a junction. This causes confusion as the hazard lights should be used for what they are meant to be.

The hazard light function basically flashes both turn indicators at the same time. It is to be used when the vehicle is temporarily halted and is probably causing obstruction to traffic. It may be used when the vehicle has been stopped in a dangerous position on the road, usually after a breakdown or an accident.

According to the Shillong Traffic Police, offenders will be fined for using the warning lights incorrectly. The fine will be Rs 100 for first-time offenders and up to Rs 300 subsequently under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.